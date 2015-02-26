2015

Ejecta

February 26th, 2015

William Cassidy is a man who has had steady interactions with extraterrestrials for the last 40 years, which has left him so filled with paranoia and fear that he now spends his days as a blogger living in seclusion. He contacts Joe Sullivan, an alien researcher and conspiracy theorist blogger, and invites him to his home on the night of a solar event that Cassidy believes could be potentially dangerous to Earth. The film switches back and forth between footage from that night to a later day where Cassidy is being interrogated by an unseen person.

Julian RichingsWilliam Cassidy
Lisa HouleDr. Tobin
Adam SeyboldJoe Sullivan
Mark GibsonAgent Brinkman
Justin DarmaninAgent Falco
Ryan BarrettAgent Higgins

