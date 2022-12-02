Not Available

The Falling

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Studio

Cannon and Morley Productions

It’s 1969 at an English girls school full of seething hormones and turbulent emotions; Lydia and Abbie are best friends, existing largely in a universe of two. Abbie is the undisputed leader, with natural charisma and magnetism, and Lydia is fixated on her friend, having long been emotionally abandoned by her single mum, an agoraphobe who hasn’t ventured outside for years and who barely acknowledges her daughter’s presence. Lydia’s fragile world starts to unravel when her white magik-obsessed brother and Abbie sleep together, and a tragedy and ensuing mysterious delirium overtake the school.

Cast

Maxine PeakeEileen Lamont
Florence PughAbbie Mortimer
Joe ColeKenneth Lamont
Anna BurnettSusan
Greta ScacchiMiss Edith Mantel
Rose CatonTitch

