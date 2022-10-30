'92 Skybox Alonzo Mourning Rookie Card

Not Available

Jim and Dave are brothers. They haven't spoken in years and don't like each other very much, but are forced to come together for a week when their dad dies in Kansas City. Alonzo Mourning was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the 2nd pick in the 1992 draft. He averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game in his rookie season. His basketball cards were very popular throughout the 90's, and in specific, his limited edition 1992 Skybox Series rookie card. Dave is pretty sure he has one those, but Jim has other ideas. Alonzo Mourning had no brothers.