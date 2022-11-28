925 Pieces of Busan Tower

Not Available

Taking pictures frame by frame with labor is similar to 'mediation'. The piece of memories and nostalgia about ‘Busan Tower’ which is the symbol of my hometown is getting dim while I click the shutter of the camera. The emotion that comes to the climax when I started to take pictures have reached '925' and is close to '0' when I finished shooting the 925th photograph. At that time I experienced that the mass of emotions faded out. Now it remains just 925 pieces of still‐cut which is the trace of memory playback.