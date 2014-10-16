The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

Found inside a shining stalk of bamboo by an old bamboo cutter and his wife, a tiny girl grows rapidly into an exquisite young lady. The mysterious young princess enthralls all who encounter her - but ultimately she must confront her fate, the punishment for her crime.
|Aki Asakura
|Princess Kaguya (voice)
|Kengo Kora
|Sutemaru (voice)
|Nobuko Miyamoto
|The Bamboo Cutter's Wife (voice)
|Atsuko Takahata
|Lady Sagami (voice)
|Tomoko Tabata
|Menowarawa (voice)
|Hidetoshi Nishijima
|The Minister of Culture (voice)
