2014

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Release Date

October 16th, 2014

Studio

Studio Ghibli

Found inside a shining stalk of bamboo by an old bamboo cutter and his wife, a tiny girl grows rapidly into an exquisite young lady. The mysterious young princess enthralls all who encounter her - but ultimately she must confront her fate, the punishment for her crime.

Cast

Aki AsakuraPrincess Kaguya (voice)
Kengo KoraSutemaru (voice)
Nobuko MiyamotoThe Bamboo Cutter's Wife (voice)
Atsuko TakahataLady Sagami (voice)
Tomoko TabataMenowarawa (voice)
Hidetoshi NishijimaThe Minister of Culture (voice)

