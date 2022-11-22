Not Available

95th Rifles 1800 to Corunna is a film in The Peninsular Collection from BHTV and Pen and Sword Digital.It explores the history of the 95th Rifles, who were masters of the battlefield and particularly skilled in skirmishing. Held in high esteem by the French and Allies alike, they played a momentous role in the outcome of the Peninsular War.This programme follows the raising of the Rifles and their first actions in the Baltic, South America, Spain and Portugal.The programme then follows the 95th in Spain. Filming was carried out in the same winter conditions as 1809 and the narrative follows the 95th and Sir John Moore's army as they fight off a larger French army during an epic withdrawal to La Corunna, where finally Sir John Moore created a chance for his army to withdraw by giving the French a bloody nose. The 95th were at the forefront of all the actions.