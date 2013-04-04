2013

Evil Dead

  • Horror

Release Date

April 4th, 2013

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Evil Dead, the fourth installment of the Evil Dead franchise, serving as both a reboot and as a loose continuation of the series, features Mia, a young woman struggling with sobriety, heads to a remote cabin with a group of friends where the discovery of a Book of the Dead unwittingly summon up dormant demons which possess the youngsters one by one.

Cast

Jane LevyMia
Jessica LucasOlivia
Shiloh FernandezDavid
Lou Taylor PucciEric
Elizabeth BlackmoreNatalie
Rupert DegasDemon (voice)

