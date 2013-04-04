Evil Dead, the fourth installment of the Evil Dead franchise, serving as both a reboot and as a loose continuation of the series, features Mia, a young woman struggling with sobriety, heads to a remote cabin with a group of friends where the discovery of a Book of the Dead unwittingly summon up dormant demons which possess the youngsters one by one.
|Jane Levy
|Mia
|Jessica Lucas
|Olivia
|Shiloh Fernandez
|David
|Lou Taylor Pucci
|Eric
|Elizabeth Blackmore
|Natalie
|Rupert Degas
|Demon (voice)
