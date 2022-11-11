Not Available

99 Bottles of Beer

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A young man finds himself tied up in a basement after an awful accident. The horror will continue until he finishes singing this song - "99 bottles of beer on the wall, 99 bottles of beer. Take one down, pass it around, 98 bottles of beer on the wall. 98 bottles of beer on the wall, 98 bottles of beer. Take one down, pass it around, 97 bottles of beer on the wall - ...No more bottles of beer on the wall, no more bottles of beer. Go to the store and buy some more, 99 bottles of beer on the wall..."

Cast

