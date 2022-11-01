Not Available

Rainbow has just moved to an international school in Phuket, in Southern Thailand. She soon becomes the center of attention, since so many of her new friends are curious to know about the recent death of a student at her old school in the North. She blames it on a mysterious phone number - 999-9999 - a number reputed to grant whoever calls it, one wish. Her classmate apparently had called the number and had his wish granted...soon after, he was found dead on a flagpole. Despite Rainbow's repeated warnings, many of her new classmates decide to try this out. Although the various wishes are fulfilled, a series of accident-like deaths occur, until Sun becomes the only teen in the group left alive. Death is awaiting him, however, as he has also made a wish which has yet to be fulfilled. Together, Rainbow and Sun must solve the mystery of the evil phone number, and stop whatever it is from killing them.