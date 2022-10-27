A-1 Headline

Not Available

Ling is a fashion columnist whose ex-boyfriend died in a car accident. Debt collectors Fei and Ma are eyewitnesses on the scene and Fei is certain that Peter's death is more than just an accident. The weird and suspicious act that news Chief Editor Tsang recently displays convinces Ling of what Fei says. Ling pleads for the assistance of both Fei and Ma. With newspaper photographer Kei also volunteering to help, the quartet embanks on a journey to track down the truth. How much truth will tomorrow's headline news reveal?