A 40 Years Old, Wife's Deep Desires

Not Available

Lily, in her forties, is a marriage counselor in a rich neighborhood in London. She provides support to troubled couples who come to seek her advice. One might think that she applies the advice she gives them to her personal life, but it is not the case. Ania is married to a businessman who works in the City and is always on business trips or cheating on her with Kim, a young student. Feeling abandoned, Ania set up a very private reading club with some of her patients who became true friends. To get out of their daily routine, these women live by proxy the erotic adventures they discover during their reading sessions. Whether with one or more strangers or between them, Lily, Claire and Melissa fulfill some of their deepest fantasies while remaining faithful to their husbands.