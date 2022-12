Not Available

Found only in the remnants of Brazil's devastated Atlantic Rainforest, Brazilwood (pernambuco/pau brasil) is vital in the manufacture of fine violin, cello and viola bows ever since the time Mozart was composing his masterpieces. From the search for the wood in the forests of Brazil, to their use by the world's greatest symphony orchestras, the film explores a path to saving the trees and the music that depends on it.