A Backyard in Nowhere is an independent film that mixes Western and Gonzo elements with traditional fly fishing Blinded by stories of giant Northern pike, a trio of fly fishers set out to explore the remote Innoko River in Alaska. They end up getting a whole lot more than they bargained for After the fly fishers meet the Native Americans that live in the drainage, their adventure begins to take wild twists and turns Moving deeper into the Backyard, the fly fishers find some of the best pike on the fly fishing ever caught on film. But, to their misfortune, the Backyard turns out to be a lot like the old West Generous servings of booze, taking the law into one s own hands and gun slinging over a piece of land, are challenges that need to be overcome to find the giants of the Innoko.