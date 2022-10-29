A Barefoot Dream

After a series of pipe dream ventures go belly up, retired pro soccer player Kim Won-kang happens to visit East Timor, where he finds children playing the game barefoot on rocky pitches. Sensing a new business opportunity on finding the country doesn't have a single sporting goods store, he embarks on a scheme to get rich quick by purveying athletic shoes to the unshod youngsters. Sadly, no one there can afford to pay $60 for a pair of shoes, even on a generous installment plan, and before he knows it, he is reduced to coaching a team of ragged 10-year-olds and prospects are looking grim. Written by Palm Springs Internation Film Festival
|Park Hee-soon
|Coach Kim Won-kang
|Ko Chang-seok
|Park In-gi
|Im Won-hee
|Director Poong
|Shin Cheol-Jin
|Shin Young-hoon
|Cho Jin-woong
|James
|Kim Seo-hyung
|Reporter Yoo Bo-hyeon
