A Barraca do Capeta

While waiting for the death of the mother who is hospitalized, Angélica begins to manage on her own at home. Tonho do Capeta has been an alcoholic for over 15 years and has never participated in the creation of her daughter. For 12 years they have had no contact, she is as hard as ice, he is pure alcohol. Tim-Tim. Paternal abandonment, alcoholism and an affectionate relationship between daughter and father, removed by the absence of an alcoholic father. Angélica's life changes with the death of her mother and her move to the home of the father she barely knows. The film questions the extent to which human relationships are established by blood ties.