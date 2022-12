Not Available

Spirit is a mischievous black bear cub who loves playing with his brothers and mom. However, one day he ventures out too far from his family and ends up stranded and lost… by the side of a busy road! After a near-fatal encounter with a car, Spirit is rescued just in time. Only the cartakers at specialist sanctuary can save him. Injured and separated from his family, Spirit has a lot of growing up to do before he can safely return to the woods.