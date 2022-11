Not Available

Fang Zhen Dong (Liu Ye) is a patrolling officer in Beijing who one night meets the drunk Li Pei Ru (Shu Qi) while singing karaoke at the KTV place. Li Pei Ru is a real estate agent from Hong Kong who has vowed to make her fortune in the cosmoplitan Beijing, but is caught up in the complexities of life and ends up becoming a mistress of a married man.