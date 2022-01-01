Not Available

A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan is a concert film from IDLES, recorded at Le Bataclan in Paris on 3rd December 2018, at the close of a 90 date world tour. The film celebrates the band’s success over the last two years, featuring songs from Brutalism and Joy as an Act of Resistance, and highlights their overall message of unity, and of healing through community. “Our show at Bataclan was the end of a very long journey for us. On that tour we learnt so much about ourselves, each other and the audiences we have grown with over the past 10 years. That show was nothing short of catharsis and nothing more than love. We love what we do and the people who have carried us here, there was no hiding that at Bataclan and we are so very grateful that the moment was captured in all its glory, love and fatigue. Long live the open minded and long live the moment.” – Joe Talbot