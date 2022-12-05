A Bee Has Been Born

Not Available

A honeycomb in a beehive. A rhythmical collective of bees and the expectation of the birth of a baby bee. Immediately after birth, her collision with the World begins. She has to learn discipline and join the collective. Her mischief and curiosity make her look irresponsible, because every new situation drags her into an adventure someone needs to save her from. Different situations, different problems. She learns about life independently. Life kicks and beats her, so she finally settles in the bee collective.