A Better Tomorrow III: Love and Death in Saigon

  • War
  • Action
  • Thriller

Golden Princess Film Production Ltd.

The year is 1974. A young Hong Kong Chinese, Mark (Chow Yun-Fat), travels to Saigon to make his fortune. There, he encounters a mysterious femme fatale, the lovely Kit. As he becomes more involved in her various underworld deals, a tragic romance develops. On the eve of the outbreak of war, Kit's past returns to endanger her, and Mark must risk everything for the one true love of his life...

Cast

Anita MuiChow Ying-Kit
Tony Leung Ka-FaiMichael Cheung Chi-Mun
Saburô TokitôSam Ho Cheung Ching
Shih KienMichael's father
Foo Wang-Tat10th Uncle
Cheng Wai-LunPat

