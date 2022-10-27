A Better Tomorrow III: Love and Death in Saigon

The year is 1974. A young Hong Kong Chinese, Mark (Chow Yun-Fat), travels to Saigon to make his fortune. There, he encounters a mysterious femme fatale, the lovely Kit. As he becomes more involved in her various underworld deals, a tragic romance develops. On the eve of the outbreak of war, Kit's past returns to endanger her, and Mark must risk everything for the one true love of his life...
|Anita Mui
|Chow Ying-Kit
|Tony Leung Ka-Fai
|Michael Cheung Chi-Mun
|Saburô Tokitô
|Sam Ho Cheung Ching
|Shih Kien
|Michael's father
|Foo Wang-Tat
|10th Uncle
|Cheng Wai-Lun
|Pat
View Full Cast >