Not Available

Henry, dedicated citizen of a pitiless dictatorship, has always worked intensely at the Denunciation Ministry. But suddenly, the regime collapses; the cold, technocratic and paranoid world becoming at once an idyllic and caricatured countryside. Henry, panicked without the rules he was addicted to, seems to be the only one to regret the old regime. As if it was going to come back, he continues to follow the rules and clings to his useless work...