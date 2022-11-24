A BIG Love Story

Not Available

Sam is a former college football star whose chance to play in the NFL abruptly ends with a blown out knee. Seven years later, he finds himself alone, working a minimum wage job and weighing a deadly 413lbs. The time has come for some change! The time has come for some weight loss! Enter Cassie, a personal trainer who not only helps him lose weight but find love. Steering clear of the standard transformation formula seen on many current television shows such as, "Biggest Loser," Sam finds acceptance - and love - in unexpected places.