1946

A Bird In The Head

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 27th, 1946

Studio

Not Available

The stooges are working as paperhangers in the home of Professor Panzer, a mad scientist looking for a brain to use in his experiments. The professor wants to put a human brain into a gorilla but has trouble finding a brain small enough, which leads him to select Curly (for obvious reasons) as the perfect donor. The stooges manage to foil the madman with the help of the Gorilla who befriends Curly.

Cast

Larry FineLarry
Moe HowardMoe
Vernon DentProf. Panzer
Robert WilliamsMr. Beedle
Frank LackteenNikko
Curly HowardCurly

View Full Cast >

Images