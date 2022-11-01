A Blood Pledge: Broken Promise

Not Available

Late one night at a Catholic high school chapel, four students make a pact to kill themselves that night. The girls sign the pact with their own blood and pledge that if anybody survives she will be haunted for the rest of her life. Then only one of the four students, Eon-ju, actually commits suicide by jumping to her death. The next day rumors fly around their school regarding the reasons why Eon-ju killed herself. The remaining three girls keep to themselves as they are haunted by their pledge and a dreadful force begins tormenting them, determined to make them keep their promise.