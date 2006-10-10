2006

A Bloody Aria

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Drama

Release Date

October 10th, 2006

Studio

Prime Entertainment

On a day trip through the countryside, aspiring opera singer In-jeong flees to the woods to escape the advances of her lecherous professor and mentor, Yeong-sun. When a seemingly harmless local man offers her a ride to the bus station, In-jeong thinks she's been saved - until he insists that they stop to meet his friends, a disturbed group of country-bred thugs. In-jeong finds herself reunited with Yeong-sun and it slowly becomes clear that the pair is being held captive to participate in the gang's sadistic mind games. This film examines the power struggles that exist even at the lowest rung of society.

Cast

Han Suk-KyuMoon-jae
Lee Mun-shikBong-yeon
Jung Kyung-hoHong-bae
Kim Shi-hooHyun-jae
Lee Byung-joonYoung-sun
Oh Dal-SuO-guen

