John Wesley Harding brings his unique brand of folk rock to the Bagley Wright Theatre as part of Seattle's celebrated Bumbershoot music festival, performing crowd-pleasers such as "Miss Fortune," "Female Rambling Sailor," "The Lady Dressed in Green" and "Hamlet." Joining Harding onstage are the Love Hall Tryst, the Minstrel in the Galleries, Harmoniemusik, Scott MacCaughey and Robyn Hitchcock as the narrator.