On the eve of Mirjana’s 20 year work anniversary, when she is to receive an award at a modest celebration, her interactions with her loved ones illustrate her whole life: the one behind her, the one she is living and the one that is yet to come. «A Blue Flower» is a film about a woman, about a mother and a daughter, a film that evokes emotional associations and urges us to take a long hard look at ourselves.