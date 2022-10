Not Available

'A Body Without Organs' was shot intimately with the director's father and mother over a one and a half year period at their home in Florida. It is a portrait of their lives in the present, along a continuous present marked by frequent incursions into various pasts, real and imagined. My father has no colon. He is a narcoleptic. His friends are all dead. His life is dreamt. In the house there is my mother. There are the cats. And then there is a body without organs.