A Bone to Pick: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery

A librarian with a sharp mind for murder, Aurora Teagarden is known around her small town as a master sleuth. When her friend Jane unexpectedly dies and leaves Aurora everything in her will, she also leaves a troubling murder mystery haunting her neighborhood. It is up to Aurora to piece together the clues—including a skull, its missing skeleton and a suspicious group of neighbors—and solve the murder before she becomes the unlikely killer’s next victim.
|Lexa Doig
|Sally Allison
|Marilu Henner
|Aida Teagarden
|Bruce Dawson
|John Queensland
|Peter Benson
|Arthur Smith
|Sonya Salomaa
|Marcia Rideout
|Stephen Huszar
|Father Scott Aubrey
