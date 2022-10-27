Not Available

A Bone to Pick: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Muse Entertainment

A librarian with a sharp mind for murder, Aurora Teagarden is known around her small town as a master sleuth. When her friend Jane unexpectedly dies and leaves Aurora everything in her will, she also leaves a troubling murder mystery haunting her neighborhood. It is up to Aurora to piece together the clues—including a skull, its missing skeleton and a suspicious group of neighbors—and solve the murder before she becomes the unlikely killer’s next victim.

Cast

Lexa DoigSally Allison
Marilu HennerAida Teagarden
Bruce DawsonJohn Queensland
Peter BensonArthur Smith
Sonya SalomaaMarcia Rideout
Stephen HuszarFather Scott Aubrey

