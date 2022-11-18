A Boxing Gymnasiym

Not Available

Real estate dealer John wants to buy a boxing gym, and Tianhui brother Su and his wife Jeyman think it is profitable, but refuse. John Clerk Lei Zhen challenged Su Yun, and both suffered minor injuries and tied. John did not have a dead heart, he accused the Tianhui daughter Xiao fan to reimburse Xiao fan two hundred thousand yuan. John managed to trick Su Yun into signing documents for the sale of the boxing gym, and after that did not stop blaming his woman, but sent her a residential apartment. Jeyman could not resist the temptation and fell into John’s trap, but this was revealed by Jian Feng. After Jian Feng earned his strength in the boxing gym, Su Yun promised Tian Xia to marry him. But John, in order to force the Su family to sell the land, decides to send thunder so that set fire to ‥‥