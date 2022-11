Not Available

This is the story of a provincial Russian family told by a ten-year-old boy Stepa with sincere spontaneity. Due to his age, the merciless reality, where he is surrounded by eternally drunk relatives and an unkempt life, is refracted through the purity of perception. “Boy” is a portrait of a child who has not yet experienced the bitterness of life, who is still happy, still finds joy everywhere and smiles with a bright smile without thinking about the future.