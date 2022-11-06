A Brave King

Not Available

Su-Jeong, a daughter of the lord of a castle in a beautiful country, Star, loves Ho-Dong, a brave man. The lord declares that the person who brings the most valuable treasure will be the husband of his daughter. Then, with a magic box, Ho-Dong takes part in the contest but Wang Bang Wul wins the victory with an evil plot. Frustrated Ho-Dong and Su-Jeong go in the magic box where the age is modern times. They experience there a variety of happy events, appearing on TV and winning a prize. Ho-Dong and Su-Jeong returning to Star under Wang Bang Wul's occupation rescue the lord and restore peace.