Not Available

From Milwaukee PBS and William Povletich, award-winning documentary filmmaker and author of Milwaukee Braves Heroes and Heartbreak, A Braves New World focus on how the franchise's relocation from Boston to Milwaukee in 1953 catalyzed baseball's explosion to big business. The move resulted in a flurry of franchises relocating west, multi-league expansion, and teams holding cities hostage to build civically funded stadiums. Baseball's first franchise shift in fifty years began an urban arms race between municipalities that continue to influence the "big business" of professional sports to this day.