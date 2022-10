Not Available

In this short silent comedy, John Fericano plays Charlie Chaplin's beloved tramp character. Jobless and hungry, the tramp and his faithful dog, Qiu Qiu, set out to look for work. The tramp comes across a help wanted sign for a brick layer, and he eagerly accepts the job, but gets more than he bargained for when he comes head to head with his stubborn and ornery brick foreman played by David Raufeisen.