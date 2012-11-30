A Bride for Christmas

2012

Bride-to-be Jessie Patterson calls off her third engagement - during the ceremony! She swears off serious relationships, until she meets and is pursued by Aiden MacTiernan. Aiden, on the other hand, has bet his friends he is marriage material, and can find a fiancé in the four weeks leading up to Christmas. When Jessie and Aiden begin to fall for each other, Jessie must decide if she is ready for serious love, and Aiden must decide if his bet is worth risking his r elationship with Jessie.