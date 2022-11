Not Available

Popular musical comedy satirising Russian-Armenian relations, featuring Arno Babadzhanyan's hits. Artak has served his military service in the Russian countryside where he meets Valya. But Valya's mother refuses to send her only daughter to “these far highlands, where earthquakes happen all the time”. Artak is forced to ask his contrasting and numerous relatives –Armenian villagers– to visit a remote Russian village to bring a bride to Armenia.