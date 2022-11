Not Available

A new groom becomes suspicious of his bride on the first night of their marriage. Seeing her go out of the room in the middle of the night, he follows her. The bride goes to a cemetery and drinks blood from a body she has exhumed. The bridegroom is so shocked that he dies of heart failure. His friends watch the bride's every move to find out the cause of his death. And they realize that she is a sleepwalker.