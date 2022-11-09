1977

A Bridge Too Far

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Release Date

June 14th, 1977

Studio

United Artists

Tells the story of operation Market Garden. A failed attempt by the allies in the latter stages of WWII to end the war quickly by securing three bridges in Holland allowing access over the Rhine into Germany. A combination of poor allied intelligence and the presence of two crack German panzer divisions meant that the final part of this operation (the bridge in Arnhem over the Rhine) was doomed to failure.

Cast

Dirk BogardeLt. Gen. Fredrick. Browning
James CaanSgt. Eddie Dohun
Michael CaineLt. Col. John O.E. Vandeleur
Sean ConneryMaj. Gen. Robert E. Urquhart
Edward FoxLt. Gen. Brian G. Horrocks
Elliott GouldCol. Robert Stout

