Commissioned by a Swedish newspaper, this news-reel like short on the life of the famous Swedish actress is a kind of ‘at home with Ingrid Bergman’ reportage, depicting her at work and spending time with her children. Kort möte med familjen Rossellini happened to be made during the production of Journey to Italy in Naples and on Capri, thereby providing us with a unique record from the making of this legendary film.