"A Brief History of Rock" takes us back to a starting point in a time before life existed on Earth. Apoint from which to explore growth, change and evolution and consider how these processes are now changed and influenced by human activities. The work consists of a collection of images which transport us through different times, places and processes in a potted history of the planet. We are taken throughchaos and order, mass and matter, clustering and spreading, evolution and transformation, and the merging of the man-made and natural.