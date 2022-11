Not Available

As the most popular North Korean production of the 1980s, Bellflower earned lead actress O Mi-ran the honorific title "People's Actor." O's character, Jin Song Rim, strives to turn her humble mountain hometown of Pyokgye-ri into a model socialist village. Released when the economic foundations of the DPRK were starting to tremble, Bellflower praises the spirit of workers who accept their roles and work for the betterment of the nation. ~ Korea Society.