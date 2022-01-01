1993

A Bronx Tale

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 1993

Studio

Savoy Pictures

Set in the Bronx during the tumultuous 1960s, an adolescent boy is torn between his honest, working-class father and a violent yet charismatic crime boss. Complicating matters is the youngster's growing attraction - forbidden in his neighborhood - for a beautiful black girl.

Cast

Chazz PalminteriSonny LoSpecchio
Lillo BrancatoCalogero "C" Anello (Age 17)
Francis CapraCalogero "C" Anello (Age 9)
Taral HicksJane Williams
Kathrine NarducciRosina Anello
Clem CasertaJimmy Whispers

View Full Cast >

Images