1997

A Brooklyn State of Mind

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1997

Studio

Norstar Entertainment

Al Stanco has lived all of his life in Brooklyn and does some work for the local crime lord, Danny Parente. New to the neighbourhood is Gabriela, a filmmaker shooting a documentary on the real Brooklyn. Al and Gabriela become friendly but the relationship is strained when he discovers her true goal is to expose Parente's criminal activities. When Al sees the evidence Gabriela has uncovered, which implicates Parente in the death of many locals (including Al's own father), he seeks revenge in a dangerous confrontation with his boss.

Cast

Vincent SpanoAl Stanco
Danny AielloDanny Parente
Abe VigodaUncle Guy
Jennifer EspositoDonna Delgrosso
Rick AielloNicky Vetrino
Tony DanzaLouie Crisci

View Full Cast >

Images