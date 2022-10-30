A Buddy Story

Not Available

Buddy Gilbert (Gavin Bellour) is a struggling musician living in NYC. He spends his days touring the northeast with his pet turtle, playing community centers, dive bars and coffee shops because, he says, it beats a 9-to-5. One day, Buddy overhears his neighbor Susan (Elisabeth Moss) get in a particularly bad argument with her boyfriend and, although he barely knows her, he finds himself taking her out for some cheer-me-up ice cream.