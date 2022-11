Not Available

Peter Jordan is 33 years old and stuck in a dead end retail job at Super Duper Computers. To make matters worse, he's managed to rack up over $35,000 worth of debt. Student Loans, credit cards, Big Screen TV. His love life is equally in debt. Just when it seems he will never break out of his rut, an old high school buddy named Frehley shows up unexpectedly. Under Frehley's influence...