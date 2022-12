Not Available

A children's nativity play, written by Gaynor Boddy & Rebecca Kincaid. You may have met some of the nativity characters before, but you haven't met Grumble; the grumpy, grumbly donkey who travels with Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem. Discover a particularly special bundle of joy this Christmas, with our beautifully simple, brand-new nativity that is bundles of fun!