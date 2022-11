Not Available

Following a tumultuous time as her partner Jonathan (Codey Steele) leaves to enlist in the military, Olivia (Cherie Deville) moves on to a new chapter in her life and returns to the thing that has always supported her; burlesque. Whilst re-kindling her love for erotic dance and focusing on the business that she owns with her ex-husband Kitts (Lance Hart), Olivia rediscovers her passions and her heart's desire.