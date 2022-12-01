A butoh documentary: Kamaitachi in the snow

Not Available

WHAT IS BUTOH? A French butoh dancer visits Japan for the first time, to pursue this ultimate question. Lead by the shadows of Tatsumi Hijikata, the founder of butoh, the journey leads him from metropolitan Tokyo to the snowy fields of Tashiro village in northeastern Akita. Kamaitachi: 1. A phenomenon where a vacuum in the air rips the skin like cutting with a scythe often observed in snowy regions. It was believed to be a work by a weasel. Literal translation: “scythe-weasel” or "scythe wind”. (Source: “Daijisen” Shogakukan Publishing) 2. A photo book by Eikoh Hosoe and Tatsumi Hijikata, published in 1969. Starred by Melvin Coppalle & Saga Kobayashi A film by Travel Design www.travel-dsn.com Music by Maxime Corblin Special thanks to: Keio University Art Center Tashiro Village Experience Council Kamaitachi Association NPO Hijikata Tatsumi Kinen Akita Butoh Kai