A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada

"Swami Prabhupada was in special quarters prepared for his visit: There was an enormous divan throne, decorated in bright colors and Eastern fabrics and surrounded by vases of flowers and a dozen devotees. But he sat instead on a pillow on the floor at the side of the throne, a small old man who will be 79 in September and who was charged 40 years ago by his spiritual master to spread knowledge and preach Krishna Consciousness in English. He first came to America in 1965, and now has around 6,000 disciples in this country. The most visible of them occupy street corners and airports, chanting, "Hare Krishna," and trying to make converts." - Roger Ebert