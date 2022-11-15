A Cantor's Head

Not Available

Jack Mendelson has been described as the best cantor in the world (or at least on the East Coast) and the Michael Jordan of Hazzanut. But after long years of service at the Temple Israel Center, his beautiful operatic voice is no longer wanted as the shul is looking to replace him with a younger cantor. Looking back at his long career, Mendelson and his many admirers and protégés explain the magic of this centuries-long art form, which so well combines spiritual exploration, communal bonding and dazzling showmanship.